UK Medical Freedom Alliance 2024 Review
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
We would like to thank all our supporters for your encouragement, responses to our “Calls to Action” and donations throughout 2024.
As a busy and fruitful year for UKMFA draws to a close, we are reflecting on all we have achieved this year – largely covered in this UKMFA 2024 Review presentation on our Rumble channel.
Here are some of the UKMFA 2024 highlights:
Developing our UKMFA Podcast platform, run by the brilliant Ian Humphreys, as an effective campaigning tool. We have interviewed many inspiring guests on ethical topics, showcased UKMFA presentations and speeches, and used it to respond in real time to ethics issues in the news with short UKMFA video statements.
Submitting a 49-page Witness Statement to the UK Covid Inquiry Module 4 (Vaccines) in January 2024. We will be closely monitoring Module 4, to be conducted from 14-21 January 2025.
Launching the People’s Vaccine Inquiry (with other experts) to publish our written and oral evidence on gross ethical violations in the Covid Vaccine rollout.
Travelling with the People’s Vaccine Inquiry to Belfast for the Stone Summit, where we called for the Covid jab rollout to be halted and for justice for the injured and bereaved. We attended a meeting in Stormont for the Covid vaccine injured and bereaved before travelling on to Dublin for a Press Conference, live-streamed on UKMFA’s X channel, and a Roundtable Discussion chaired by Irish TV presenter, Eddie Hobbs.
Highlighting and challenging state overreach into children healthcare decisions, with several articles published in TCW, video statements, presentations and media interviews. We also sent an Open Letter to a GP practice who were seeking to deal directly with a child aged 10 years, cutting parents out of their healthcare decisions.
Running a Stop Water Fluoridation campaign in June. We made a detailed submission to the public consultation in the North-East and produced resources to help the public to make their own submissions. We were delighted to interview experts in this field such as Joy Warren from the Fluoride Free Alliance, and dentist Graeme Munro-Hall.
Launching a successful campaign in September, to oppose the appalling proposed Public Health Bill in Northern Ireland which sought to increase state powers in a public health emergency, opening the door to forced vaccination. We put in a lengthy submission to the Public Consultation and did a number of interviews and articles, working closely with other groups, to raise public awareness and encourage action against this draconian bill, which appears to have been shelved as a result of the outcry.
Then came our Stop Assisted Dying Bill campaign, launched in November, including attending the protest outside Parliament on 29th November, when the bill had its second reading. As the vote was won, the bill will progress to the committee stage, before the 3rd and final reading which will determine if Assisted Suicide is legalised in the UK. We will continue to campaign against this unethical and misguided proposal in the New Year.
We were delighted that our CEO, Dr Liz Evans, was invited to speak on Medical Ethics at the Heritage Party conference in September. You can watch her presentation here.
We continued to lobby policymakers and regulators and hold them to account over unethical policies, with many new Open Letters sent during 2024 on a variety of topics, including the persecution of ethical doctors and Covid vaccine safety.
We will now be closing for a well-deserved and much needed break over the Christmas period, in preparation for 2025 where we plan to continue to campaign hard on the many ethical issues that are on our radar.
Wishing you all a very Joyful and Peaceful Christmas with all those you love and a Happy and Healthy 2025!
Please subscribe for free to receive new posts