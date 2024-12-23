We would like to thank all our supporters for your encouragement, responses to our “Calls to Action” and donations throughout 2024.

As a busy and fruitful year for UKMFA draws to a close, we are reflecting on all we have achieved this year – largely covered in this UKMFA 2024 Review presentation on our Rumble channel.

Here are some of the UKMFA 2024 highlights:

We will now be closing for a well-deserved and much needed break over the Christmas period, in preparation for 2025 where we plan to continue to campaign hard on the many ethical issues that are on our radar.

Wishing you all a very Joyful and Peaceful Christmas with all those you love and a Happy and Healthy 2025!