UKMFA Fighting the GMC, Holding Chris Whitty to Account, and Ethics in the News

UKMFA directors Ian Humphreys and Dr Liz Evans with a lively and wide-ranging conversation. Reporting on recent UKMFA work, and stories from the news and personal anecdotes which raise concern, from a medical ethics perspective.

Topics we discussed included:

UKMFA Director Dr Sarah Myhill’s two recent FOI requests to the GMC Chair and CEO and Prof Chris Whitty. The GMC Chair and CEO have been FOIed for documents discussing; the need for full informed consent for every Covid jab, supporting individual doctors punished for resisting political or employer pressure to circumvent informed consent to vaccination. And all communications with the UK Government regarding the Covid jab rollout. Chris Whitty has been FOIed to provide the evidence base that he relied on during the Covid vaccine rollout to support his claims that the jabs were "Safe and Effective". And for the raw data from the MHRA and Yellow Card System reporting Covid vaccine harms.

UKMFA Supporting Whistleblower Doctors - with a Joint Open Letter to the GMC to Support Dr Aseem Malhotra and recent UKMFA interview with Dr David Cartland “Treated Like a Criminal”. BREAKING NEWS - Today we published a Joint Open Letter to the DBS and FA in support of Dr Cartland, signed by nearly 80 doctors, academics and healthcare professionals.

News of ex-MHRA Chief Dr Ian Hudson , struck off the medical register this month by the GMC for failing to report child sex offence convictions in 2024.

Acceleration of NHS Digital 10 Year Plan - with the introduction of AI receptionists, destruction of the doctor-patient relationship, and serious access problems for patients to see a doctor in person.

NHS Push to Prevention away from Treatment - GPs being incentivised to speed up the weight-loss jab rollout and give MORE vaccines. Meanwhile, healthy life expectancy is falling rapidly despite NHS spending doubling over the last 17 years.

Please email personal stories or documentation/letters relating to medical ethics breaches to us at podcast@ukmedfreedom.org. In particular on:

Increasing barriers to face-to-face access your GP, especially if it led to harm.

Pressure from the NHS or Vaccination UK on parents for their children to participate in school vaccination days. And incidences where children have been vaccinated without or against documented parental consent.

