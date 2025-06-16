UKMFA Statement on Assisted Dying Bill and Abortion up to Birth

UKMFA posted this statement on X last week - referring to two key life or death votes that are happening in Parliament this week. The lives of the most vulnerable – unborn babies in the womb and those at the end of life – are currently under grave threat from two bills going through Parliament. Both bills have their final Parliamentary votes this week.

The Assisted Dying or Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, seeking to allow doctors to help terminally ill patients to commit suicide, is in the final Report Stage in the House of Commons. The 3rd and final vote is expected on Friday 20th June, once the final tabled amendments have been debated and voted on by MPs. If voted through, it will go to the House of Lords before getting Royal Assent. Assisted Suicide would be implemented across our healthcare system within the next four years.

At the other end of life, there is a crafty attempt to bring about abortion up to birth through two tabled amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill seeking to decriminalise abortion, preventing prosecution of women who terminate their pregnancies themselves at any stage of gestation. These amendments are due to be debated and voted on in Parliament on Tuesday 17th June and Wednesday 18th June, before the 3rd and final vote on the whole bill.

For more information about both of these bills and the ramifications if the bill and amendments are voted through, please go to this article published last week in the Daily Sceptic.

Calls to Action on Abortion up to Birth and Assisted Suicide

If you oppose these changes, now is the time to contact your MP to urge him or her to vote against them this week. Please retweet our statement on X, tagging in your MP.

The campaign group Right to Life has a tool to petition your local MP on the Assisted Dying Bill and another to email your MP about the Abortion up to Birth amendments.

The campaign group Christian Concern has organised a rally outside Parliament during the Assisted Dying Bill Parliamentary debate on June 20th which people are encouraged to attend.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to protect and preserve life – if these laws are passed there may be no going back.

