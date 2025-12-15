UKMFA Statement on NHS Children's Puberty Blocker Trial

The NHS is funding a highly unethical, experimental trial of puberty blockers on more than 200 children aged between 10 and 15. The Pathways Trial began at the end of November, at King’s College, London. To “explore how puberty suppressing hormones impact the physical, social, and emotional wellbeing of young people with gender incongruence.”

They admit that “doctors and researchers don’t yet know for sure what the benefits or risks of this treatment are”, yet appear happy to use vulnerable, gender-confused children as guinea pigs, in a dystopian experiment which should horrify us all. Risking their fertility, sexual function, physical, mental and cognitive health – in complete violation of the central tenet of medicine to “First do no harm”.

The Pathways Trial website boasts that their trial has been checked by the MHRA and that they have approval from an ethics committee. The Department of Health and Social Care claims there are “robust safeguards in place to protect young people’s wellbeing”.

Yet, the 2024 Cass Review was clear that there is very poor evidence for either the safety or efficacy of puberty blockers - which come with risks of serious short- and long-term side-effects. It also found no evidence that medical transition reduces suicide risk –often cited as a reason to use these powerful, mutilating drugs.

Dr Cass ruled that gender-questioning children must be protected from irreversible and damaging medical or surgical treatment. Following the publication of her report, puberty blockers were banned indefinitely for under-18s by Wes Streeting, due to what he described as “unacceptable safety risks”. What has changed?

Unfortunately, this ban left a dangerous loophole – allowing the use of puberty blockers in clinical trials - giving the green light to medical experimentation on children instead. This loophole has predictably been exploited by gender ideologues to continue their Frankenstein agenda - described in the media as “state-sanctioned child abuse”. There is no way that parents of children in this trial can give proper informed consent for the use of drugs with such serious and irreversible side-effects, including infertility, and no evidence of benefit.

Adults in a civilised society have a fundamental duty of care to children, to protect them from abuse and harm, including from dangerous ideologies and medical experimentation. UKMFA completely opposes this diabolical trial, and we are calling on those who have the power to stop this to do so now, before hundreds of children are irreversibly harmed and sterilised.

