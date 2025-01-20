The afternoon session at the Covid Public Inquiry Module 4 (Vaccines and Therapeutics) hearings on Wednesday 15th January brought representatives from two of the three groups representing the vaccine injured and bereaved to the stand to be cross-examined by the Inquiry Counsel.

First to the stand was Ruth O’Rafferty, who was speaking on behalf of the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group. You can watch her 25-minute cross-examination by Hugo Keith KC here. Ruth was impressive and should be commended for her clear and firm testimony and answers, and for her great advocacy in raising the concerns of those she was representing. The style of questioning was frustrating and condescending at times, with Mr Keith posing lengthy but often simplistic and superficial closed questions and stepping in more than once to stop Ruth getting into scientific detail of the vaccines (mRNA technology, lipid nanoparticles etc), which she appeared to understand well.

Despite the limited scope for expanding on her points Ruth was able to reference several key concerns of her group including:

The censorship of vaccine injury on social media and in the healthcare system which led to doctors being reluctant and fearful to attribute blame for an illness or injury to the vaccines.

The desire for funding for specialised research and treatment for the vaccine injured, asking why have they not been approached as a cohort to take part in trials.

That the MHRA compromised safety for speed of authorisation. She raised specific concerns around regulatory and manufacturing processes including the Process 1 v Process 2 issue - that the trial product was fundamentally different to the upscaled mass-produced product that was given to the public, due to the vaccines being biologics.

Lack of understanding by doctors of the novel vaccine technology and lack of awareness of serious side-effects like transverse myelitis that arose in the trials, meant that problems were not identified promptly when the vaccine injured presented to the healthcare system.

Patient information leaflets were inadequate and often not given until after vaccination, thus invalidating informed consent.

People reported feeling coerced to take the jabs from vaccine mandates and the threats of making vaccination a condition for deployment. She also described as coercive the public messaging that you were selfish if you did not take a vaccine as you had a duty to protect others.

The Yellow Card scheme is not fit for purpose. Many public and healthcare workers are unaware of its existence and injuries have been grossly underreported, as it is a passive system of reporting, so is not a suitable safety surveillance system.

The group members report that the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS) process is a very traumatic experience. The onus is on the injured person to prove causation which is unfair.

Kate Scott then took the stand as the representative from Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK (VIBUK). You can hear her full, 25 minute cross-examination by Daniel Mansell (Inquiry Counsel) here. This was another powerful and impressive testimony, giving a clear picture of the devastating impact that her husband, Jamie’s, catastrophic vaccine injury has had on every aspect of their family life and how, in the absence of help or support from the healthcare system and authorities, the vaccine injured and bereaved have had to come together to help each other.

Kate pointed out that no-one in VIBUK is anti-vaccine by definition, as they all came forward and took the Covid jabs when asked. She argued that, as it is accepted that no drug or vaccine in 100% safe or effective, the reality of injury should have been anticipated and a proper system for prompt support and generous compensation prepared in advance by the Government. Kate made a powerful point in saying that “We are an uncomfortable truth but we are a truth. The truth is that for everyone in our group the vaccines caused harm and death” and “ for 100% of our group the vaccines were not safe and effective”.

She outlined the 3 laudable hopes that VIBUK would like to see as outcomes from the Inquiry:

To highlight the fact of vaccine injury and bereavement To remove the stigma suffered by those who are vaccine injured and bereaved To compel the Government and Pharmaceutical companies to look again at how to deal with the inconvenient fact of vaccine injury and bereavement and the lives it has shattered.

Some other key points and important questions raised by Kate Scott were:

What does the government deem as the cut off for acceptable safety for these products?

Earlier action and clearer communication of risks, safety signals and side-effects by the public health authorities to the public and medical profession could have saved lives e.g. post- vaccine headaches from brain clots were often dismissed as migraines by healthcare workers.

Covid vaccine status should have been a mandatory screening question asked by all doctors in general practice and A&E to patients on presentation with new symptoms, to allow safety signals and correlations to be picked up quickly during the rollout.

The VDPS is not fit for purpose - too slow to respond, too onerous and time-consuming to apply, too high a threshold for level of injury that qualifies you for compensation, inadequate amount of money (£120,000) given for compensation.

The Yellow Card scheme should be mandatory for healthcare workers to complete. Many VIBUK members had filled in Yellow Cards but had not been contacted or followed up by MHRA staff, making it seem that nothing happens after the data is inputted. The MHRA had not responded quickly to safety signals such as VITT reported on Yellow Cards

When Kate made the excellent point that people in VIBUK are always told that they are “very rare” cases, yet the vaccines were not safe and effective for 100% of members and their lives were destroyed, Baroness Hallett stepped in to stop this line of argument and said they must leave discussions of scientific evidence and acceptable safety levels to “experts” later in the inquiry.

Kate ended with a heartfelt plea to Baroness Hallett and the Inquiry, “When you speak to all the other experts, the scientists, the pharmaceuticals and the government, just remember that we are people. They can easily omit or not include or discuss vaccine injury. We know for a fact - I am the fact, these people over here are the fact - it did happen and we can not continue to ignore it. Sorry is a strong word and helping us would make a difference…there are children without daddies and children with disabled daddies. We are part of this pandemic story”. We will be watching closely to see if Baroness Hallett honours this request.