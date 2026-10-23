On 21st October, UKMFA’s CEO, Dr Liz Evans, appeared as a guest presenter on UK Column News (segment begins at 17:00) to give viewers an update on the UK’s Folic Acid Flour Fortification mandate, and to present her deep dive into the global players pushing this toxic agenda. Thanks to UK Column for providing this platform to increase public awareness of this important issue.

Her 15-minute presentation included the following key points:

The UK’s 2024 mandate came about by Statutory Instrument, with NO Parliamentary debate and NO full impact assessment.

The “folic acid” being added to flour is NOT natural methyl-folate/Vitamin B9, but is a synthetic, unmethylated, oxidised folate called pterylmonoglutamic acid, which the body must first convert to methylfolate via a slow 4-step process.

The leading global producer of folic acid for food fortification, DSM Firmenich, admits on an advert for one of their premium products that “Up to 75% of people in the world may not be able to convert folic acid”.

The US has had mandatory fortification for three decades and a 2014 study found >95% of Americans have unmetabolised folic acid in their blood, which may lead to serious health problems such as: masking B12 deficiency - causing neurological damage; and fuelling cancers e.g. prostate and bowel cancers.

The UK’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) first advised the Government against fortification in 2002, due to the risk to elderly people from B12 deficiency masking. Then, inexplicably, in 2005 they produced another report, this time recommending fortification, despite the known risk to the elderly and other concerns.

SACN have been pushing for mandatory fortification of flour with folic acid since 2005, despite their 2017 report admitting that: about 0.5% of the population were already exceeding the upper safe limit; that measures would be needed to monitor folic acid intakes and blood levels; and that the evidence on folic acid and prostate and bowel cancer risk remained “inconclusive” with further research required.

The 2024 fortification mandate followed a public consultation in 2019, which only had around 1400 responses, of which only 53% were in favour.

There has been no Parliamentary debate on folic acid fortification of flour since 2018. The only debate was in the House of Lords in 2024, before the Statutory Instrument was passed.

Mandatory fortification of a staple food is an important ethical issue. It violates informed consent and is akin to using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. The policy is aimed to benefit the women with “unplanned pregnancies” who are not taking a folic acid pregnancy supplement (less than 1% pf the population). Yet, the whole population of 70 million men, women and children will be forced to ingest a synthetic drug through a staple food, that none of the men, post-menopausal women, children or babies can benefit from at all.

The cause and effect link between folate deficiency and NTDs is not the whole story. Even the WHO admits that “low folate concentrations cannot explain all cases of NTDs” and that there is no threshold for folate levels that prevents NTDs.