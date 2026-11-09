UKMFA’s CEO Dr Liz Evans was delighted to be invited to speak to the US Children's Health Defense TV Good Morning show team on 2nd November, about the invisible threat to our health and wellbeing from grain fortification mandates, which are spreading rapidly around the world. A policy which is being pushed from the top down by the usual suspects - the WHO, UN, Gates Foundation and NGOs like UNICEF.

The US have been exposed to heavily fortified food for 30 years. In 1996, the FDA mandated the addition of folic acid to all “enriched-grain products” - white flour and breads, cereals, corn, white rice, pasta and grain-based products. The situation is made worse by the fact that many US breakfast cereals are also voluntarily fortified and additional supplementation is common among the population.

The following areas were covered in the 16-minute segment.

UK Fortification Mandate

In November 2024, an amendment was made to the 1998 Bread & Flour Regulations which put a requirement on millers/flour producers to add folic acid to all non-wholemeal wheat flour by 13 Dec 2026. The synthetic chemical being added is pterylmonoglutamic acid, dosed at 250mcg/100g flour.

This amendment was passed by Statutory Instrument. it was signed off by a DEFRA Minister of State with NO Parliamentary debate and NO full scientific Impact Assessment.

The only exceptions allowed are; wholewheat flour, small mills, and flour for communion wafers, matzos, gluten or starch.

History of UK Flour Fortification

In the UK, white flour has been fortified with calcium carbonate (or chalk!) since 1941. Iron, thiamin and niacin have also been mandated since the 1950s. This was in stark contrast to the 1757 Making of Bread Act, which banned additives like chalk and punished those who adulterated flour.

The word “Fortification” implies a “strengthening/improvement” of a product, when the reality is that it actually causes harm.

How did the UK mandate come about?

In July 2002, the UK Food Standards Agency advised the Health Minister NOT to mandate folic acid in flour, following a detailed review the by Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) which concluded that high intakes of folic acid could mask symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency in older adults.

Bizarrely, only 3 years later in 2005, SACN published another review, this time recommending fortification, despite the stated known risk to the elderly.

Since then, the SACN have continued to push for mandatory fortification, despite their own 2017 report admitting the following:

0.5% of the population were already exceeding the upper safe limit of folic acid.

Measures would be needed to monitor folic acid intakes and blood levels in the population.

Evidence on folic acid increasing the risk of prostate and bowel cancer remained “inconclusive” with further research required.

The Government carried out a public consultation for 12 weeks in 2019 which received around 1400 responses, of which only 53% supported fortification.

There has been no debate in Parliament on this topic since 2018, although the House of Lords did debate the proposed changes in 2024.

Why are they doing it?

The claimed justification for adding folic acid to our flour is to prevent 200 Neural Tube Defect (or NTD) cases a year - 28 live births. This number was derived from observational studies, computer modelling and one study of high-risk pregnant women (previous NTD) taking high doses of folic acid.

However, the cause-and-effect link between folate deficiency and NTDs not the whole story. Indeed, the WHO admit that “low folate concentrations cannot explain all cases of NTDs” and that there is no threshold for folate levels that is guaranteed to prevent NTDs.

Worse is that the Hungarian study most cited to support fortification actually suggests that folic acid may cause more harm than benefit to the developing fetus. In this study, pregnant women were treated either with a multivitamin including folic acid, or (control group) only with trace minerals.

The headline result found 6 NTDs in the control group versus none in the folic acid group. However, the detailed results table, published in a follow-up paper, shows that every category of fetal death was higher in the folic group - with 70 more fetal deaths overall in that group. Adjusting the numbers for total pregnancies reveals the shocking statistic that Folic Acid caused 9 fetal deaths for each NTD birth prevented.

For pregnant women who wish to increase their folate levels, a 2025 paper reports the recently updated advice of the Polish Society of Gynecologists and Obstetricians that pregnant women use supplements containing natural methylfolate plus Vitamin B12 rather than folic acid.

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Natural Methylfolate/Vitamin B9

Natural methylfolate is an essential, bioavailable nutrient found in whole foods including; dark green leafy vegetables, legumes/pulses, eggs, nuts, seeds, liver, wheat germ, bananas and avocadoes.

We cannot live without it as it performs critical roles, including:

Supporting healthy cell division

Making new cells, including healthy red blood cells

Making and repairing DNA and RNA – important in genetics and epigenetics

Central Nervous System development and brain health

Breaking down homocysteine – of which high levels are linked with heart disease and strokes

Methylfolate is converted to Tetrahydrofolate (the active form) with the help of Vitamin B12. This means that B12 deficiency is a block in a healthy folate cycle, and also that excess folate is harmful as uses up Vitamin B12, which can harm the nervous system.

Synthetic Folic Acid – Pterylmonoglutamic Acid

Synthetic folic acid behaves entirely differently in the human body to methylfolate. It is an oxidised, unmethylated, form of folate which requires a slow, 4-step, multi-enzymatic process to be converted to methylfolate.

The enzymes in this conversion process are DHFR and MTHFR, and people with common genetic variants in the population have even slower enzymes than normal. These people are often described as having “methylation issues” and need to avoid folic acid completely.

One of the world’s largest producers of folic acid for fortification is DSM-Firmenich. Their 2023 infographic even admits that, “Up to 75% of people in the world may not be able to convert folic acid.”

Unmetabolised Folic Acid – Risks and Side Effects

Due to the slow conversion of synthetic folic acid to folate, Unmetabolized Folic Acid (UFA) may persist in the blood for several hours. This is worse in people with a slow MTHFR enzyme genetic variant, present in up to 40% of the UK population.

A 2014 US study found UFA in the blood of over 95% of Americans. And those most likely to exceed the maximum safe limit of >1mmol/L were Blacks, the elderly and smaller people.

UFA can cause widespread harm:

Blocks key brain receptors - preventing essential folate uptake to the brain

Masks vitamin B12 deficiency - which can lead to irreversible neurological damage. It is estimated that 6% of US adults (rising to 20% in the over-60s) have low Vitamin B12 levels

Fuels cells division - studies suggest an increased risk of various cancers including bowel and prostate

Other side-effects - reported include; headaches, anxiety, sleep and digestive issues

Children have a lower RDA and safe upper limit of folic acid. The Association of British Dieticians states that “long term intake from fortified food and supplements should be under 1mg/day for adults (lower for children)”.

Yet, paradoxically children may ingest the most folic acid, as they are high consumers of other fortified foods such as breakfast cereals. How on earth can that be measured or adhered to in practice? In addition, their exposure to folic acid will be lifelong, but we have no safety studies on the effects of long-term folic acid on health.

Who’s behind the global fortification push?

The Food Fortification Initiative is a key player globally.

FFI is a Public Private Partnership, founded in 2002 in Mauritius with the help of the US CDC.

FFI helps countries to promote, plan, implement and monitor grain fortification.

Working with politicians, NGOs and industry.

In 2002 only 38 countries mandated grain fortification. 25 years on, 86 countries now mandate the addition of folic acid to at least one grain.

In May 2023, the WHO’s World Health Assembly recommended that all WHO/UN states fortify a staple food with folic acid.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) is a key vehicle bringing national and supranational stakeholders together in public-private partnerships to push the fortification agenda.

GAIN is a non-profit foundation based in Geneva, launched in 2002 at UN.

The Gates Foundation is GAIN’s single largest philanthropic funder, with over $100 million invested so far

Ethics of Fortification

Mandating the addition of a synthetic drug into a staple food is a form of mass medication and completely violates informed consent. It will be very hard to avoid ingesting folic acid as white flour is in so many products.

The Government is seeking to benefit one small group (pregnant women) but will inevitably cause harm to another (much larger) group, who don’t stand to benefit at all.

The only people who can benefit from additional folic acid are women in early pregnancy (who make up less than 2% of the population). Fortification means the whole population of 70 million men, women and children are being treated. Effectively forced to ingest a synthetic drug through a staple food that no men, post-menopausal women, children or babies can benefit from at all.

Women are already advised to take folic acid supplements before and during pregnancy. The Government claim that half of pregnancies are “unplanned” and will not be supplemented. But surely the answer cannot be to medicate whole population to target this tiny cohort?

Fortification gives no control over the dose an individual receives, and individual doses will vary widely. There is no consideration of individual genetic and nutritional variations in folic acid processing, and the strong evidence that some people have a much higher risk of serious side-effects and toxicity from folic acid.

The NHS warns certain groups of people (diseases and medication/supplements) NOT to take folic acid supplements

Mandating fortification of flour sets a dangerous precedent for future Governments seeking to mass medicate the public through food. Biotech companies are already working on edible vaccines and have released genetically modified, nutrient-enriched foods such as Golden Rice (Vit A) and GABA-enriched tomatoes for the “greater good”. This Frankenstein technology has no place on our plates!

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BREAKING NEWS: Flour Folic Acid Fortification Petition to be Debated

On 5th November, the Government announced that Dr Clare Craig's petition to "End the mandatory fortification of white flour with folic acid immediately" WILL be debated - on 14th December.



❗️CALL TO ACTION: Please lobby your MP (template letter here) to attend the debate and vote to stop the adulteration of our food with the toxic, synthetic drug, folic acid ❗️

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