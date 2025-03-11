I was delighted to meet Caroline Pover, Trustee of UKCVFamily, at the People’s Vaccine Inquiry Press Conference, where she spoke eloquently and passionately about the experiences of the Covid vaccine injured and bereaved and shared her observations of Module 4 of the Covid Inquiry. She had faithfully attended every session of this module and you can read her reflections of this on her blog.

Caroline is a multi-talented woman - an award-winning author, entrepreneur, public speaker and philanthropist. I was already aware, from a 2021 interview on The Highwire, of the shocking story of Brianne Dressen, the American mother of two young children who sustained catastrophic and life-changing injuries as a AstraZeneca Covid vaccine trial participant. When I learned that Caroline had written the book “Worth a Shot? Secrets of the Clinical Trial Participant who Inspired a Global Movement”, documenting the whole story from ‘behind the scenes’ - from someone who had been ‘in the room where it happened’ in the clinical trials and dealing directly with the pharmaceutical companies and regulators - I was intrigued to learn more.

Once I started to read “Worth a Shot?” I could not put it down, such is the power of the story and the quality of the writing. It is utterly compelling, completely devastating and yet also inspiring and life-affirming. I was gripped, staying up late and finishing the book in just a few days. Despite having lived and breathed all things Covid and vaccine-related for the last 4-5 years, I was, nonetheless, truly shocked and horrified at what I was reading. This book confirmed everything we feared was happening and more. The scale of corruption and fraud revealed in Brianne’s story is mind-blowing, even to the most hardened conspiracy-theorist!

It is the story of a global medical scandal and public health disaster, revealed within a deeply personal account of pain, suffering and heartbreak, but also of resilience, selflessness and survival. A courageous fight by Brianne Dressen for recognition and help not just for herself, but for the thousands of other victims of iatrogenic harm. A fight against the huge vested interests that could not afford her story to come out, whilst struggling day to day with the most horrific and debilitating symptoms that often left her bedbound, unable to care for her family and in the darkest pit of despair. The fact that in this nightmare she was still determined to help others, setting up React-19 to provide a lifeline of support and hope for the thousands whose injuries have left them in despair and even suicidal, is truly remarkable.

If you only read one more book on Covid ever again, this has to be the one. Everyone should read it! Within it, every aspect of the unethical and dangerous Covid vaccine trials and rollout has been covered and shocking truths exposed. The callous disregard of the vaccine-injured in the trials - by the pharmaceutical companies, regulators, Government, media and public health agencies . The gross corruption and abuse of power by those whose duty it was to protect the public from dangerous products. Blatant fraud being carried out in plain sight, with manipulation and deletion of key trial data and failure to document injuries correctly, or even at all. The gaslighting and censoring of the vaccine-injured by Big Pharma, the authorities and media. And, most egregiously of all, the abandonment and denial of the vaccine injured and bereaved by everyone. They were the inconvenient truth, the collateral damage, standing in the way of the biggest pharmaceutical profits ever seen and the completion of the largest human experiment in history.

Although I was frequently moved to tears and righteous anger, this book is also heart-warming and life-affirming, as Brianne’s humanity, courage and determination shine out of the pages. A modern day David taking on the Goliath of Big Pharma, in collusion with Government and the healthcare system, in her quest for truth, justice, accountability and treatment for her injuries.

Caroline’s writing is beautiful, sensitive and compassionate, breaking through the rational mind to touch our hearts and souls with this vivid account of the needless and reckless destruction of the health and life of Brianne and the multitude of vaccine injured and bereaved people that she connects with following her life-changing injuries. Brianne has been so generous with her vulnerability and honesty to shine a light into the darkest and most intimate of places. Despite coming face to face with evil, we are left inspired by Brianne’s ultimate triumph of faith, hope and love over personal tragedy. This is a book that can change the world.

You can order Worth a Shot? here and Caroline is generously donating all proceeds from the sale of Worth a Shot? to charities supporting the vaccine injured and bereaved - React19 (set up by Brianne Dressen) and Caroline’s own charity, UKCVFamily.

